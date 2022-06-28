Arizona gubernatorial hopeful Kari Lake (R) sat down with Breitbart News and made clear that if she is elected there will be no enforcement of “federal statutes that are infringing on our rights.”

The first topic Lake spoke about was the June 23 Supreme Court ruling that struck down New York’s proper cause requirement for concealed carry permit issuance.

“I was so thrilled with the Supreme Court ruling recognizing our right to carry,” she said. “Several states had already passed additional laws to hedge in that right, but they really shouldn’t have to, because the Second Amendment is pretty darn clear. We live in a dangerous world. We’ve got to be able to protect ourselves. So this Supreme Court ruling came at just the right time.”

She also stressed her belief that the Court’s ruling will “help undo a lot of the restrictive gun control laws everywhere.”

Both California and New Jersey, two states with some of the most stringent gun controls in the Union, reacted to the Supreme Court’s ruling by loosening their restrictions on the issuance of concealed carry permits.

The next topic of discussion was the ongoing push for gun control in the Democrat-led House of Representatives and Sen. John Cornyn’s (R-TX) successful push for gun control in the Senate, and Lake’s plan to protect Arizonians’ rights from federal infringement.

Lake said, “We’re a Second Amendment sanctuary state, and I think we should become a Bill of Rights sanctuary state. We shouldn’t have to be constantly fighting these infringements. And when I am governor we are simply not going to recognize any federal statutes that are infringing on our rights.

“We’re just not going to take it anymore,” she continued. “We, as Arizonians, are not going to enforce these laws that are unconstitutional. So they can come down, they can send U.S. Marshals down to arrest me, a sitting governor, if that’s what they want to do, but we’re not going to allow our citizens’ rights to be taken from them.”

In addition to protecting gun rights, and the whole of the Bill of Rights, Lake noted that there is an urgency in securing the border and that doing so is one of the first things she plans to tackle if elected.

She said, “I’m not a politician. I am not running for one office so I can leap-frog to another office in the next election cycle. I’m not trying to poll everything, you know, I don’t lick my finger and hold it up to the wind to see how it’s going to play. I’m going by the constitution and I want our constitutional rights restored and protected.”

