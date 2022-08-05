California Highway Patrol 11-99 Foundation may revoke the membership of Paul Pelosi — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband — after he reportedly violated its policy during his May DUI arrest by flashing his membership card.

During his arrest — where reports showed he had slurred speech plus red and watery eyes — Pelosi allegedly handed officers his driver’s license and an “11-99 Foundation” card when he was asked for identification, prompting the law enforcement association to investigate, Fox News reported.

The 11-99 Foundation is a charity for the California Highway Patrol that was established in 1982 “to provide emergency benefits and assistance to CHP employees and their families and scholarships to their children,” the website stated.

The foundation confirmed to Fox News any member who brings up the name or property of the foundation during contact with law enforcement violates the group’s terms and conditions agreement. The foundation stated part of the policy forbids the attempt to use someone’s membership in exchange for “preferential treatment” with police and would result in immediate termination.

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) refused on Thursday to release the body cam footage of Paul Pelosi’s DUI arrest because it could “jeopardize” the investigation. https://t.co/mNqwIPZFa2 — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) June 10, 2022

Laura Reed, a spokesperson for the foundation, told Fox News Digital, “We will await the outcome of this trial and will evaluate Mr. Pelosi’s membership status once we have all of the facts.”

“If it is proven he violated our terms and conditions, we will revoke his membership, and we would request that all membership items be returned as they are property of the 11-99 Foundation,” Reed added. “Once we receive those items, we would issue a refund of any contribution he’s made to the Foundation.”

Fox News noted that the foundation and Reed were aware of Paul Pelosi’s incident but that it is an “ongoing investigation and the foundation didn’t yet have all the facts.”

Paul Pelosi was involved in a car crash on May 28 around 10:00 p.m., just five miles away from the Pelosi’s River Run vineyard. Pelosi was arrested and charged with a DUI shortly after the crash.

As Breitbart News reported:

Pelosi was driving eastbound down Walnut Drive when he attempted to cross State Route-29, and his 2021 Porsche was “struck by” a Jeep traveling northbound just before 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, CHP said in a statement.

Paul Pelosi’s attorney Amanda Bevins “declined to comment” on the matter to Fox News.

“These cards are used to identify our members at various public and private events and to show pride in membership and support of the CHP,” Reed said.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.