Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi, had slurred speech, red and watery eyes, and a drug in his system at the time of his arrest for driving under the influence of alcohol, according to new court documents.

Pelosi was involved in a car crash on May 28 around 10:00 p.m., just five miles away from the Pelosi’s River Run vineyard. Pelosi was arrested and charged with a DUI shortly after the crash.

As Breitbart News reported:

Pelosi was driving eastbound down Walnut Drive when he attempted to cross State Route-29, and his 2021 Porsche was “struck by” a Jeep traveling northbound just before 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, CHP said in a statement.

Photos of the junction reportedly show Pelosi would have had to have driven through a stop sign to get on SR-29. Video of the crash site reportedly shows “a busted out fence and downed sign.”

Investigators determined that Pelosi’s blood alcohol level was .082%, just above California’s limit.

Pelosi’s 2021 Porsche had “major collusion damage” after crashing into the victim’s 2014 Jeep.

According to the two-count misdemeanor complaint, Pelosi displayed “signs of impairment” when officers conducted field sobriety tests. The officers also “observed objective signs and symptoms of alcohol intoxication,” according to court documents.

“His eyes appears red/watery, he was unsteady on his feet, his speech was slurred, and he had a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from his breath,” the complaint read.

Further, Pelosi allegedly injured the Jeep driver “while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage and a drug and under their combined influence.”

Although the victim opted not to receive medical treatment on the scene, he told investigators he was suffering “pain to his upper right arm, right shoulder and neck,” just days after the crash. The victim also experienced headaches and had trouble lifting objects, the document said.

The multimillionaire Pelosi allegedly provided officers with his driver’s license and an “11-99 Foundation” card when they asked him for identification, Fox News reported. The 11-99 Foundation provides “emergency benefits and assistance to CHP employees and their families and scholarships to their children,” according to its website.

Pelosi will not attend his arraignment that is scheduled to happen on Wednesday. Instead, he will likely be represented by his attorney.