Joe Biden Breaks out of Coronavirus Quarantine for Trip to Delaware

President Joe Biden broke out of his coronavirus isolation at the White House on Sunday for another trip to Delaware.

The president has spent over two weeks in and out of coronavirus isolation after he first tested positive on July 21, making it one of the longest periods that Biden has remained at the White House without traveling home to Delaware.

After his first six days of coronavirus isolation, while fighting symptoms of the virus, the president again tested positive on Saturday, July 30.

His physician Dr. Kevin O’Connor blamed “rebound” coronavirus, a symptom of his use of the antiviral drug Paxlovid to fight the virus.

His positive test put him back in isolation, canceling a planned trip home. His cough returned on August 1.

Biden again tested positive for the virus by Friday, August, but it was clear he was not going to let it stop him from returning home to Delaware.

First Lady Jill Biden has remained in Delaware for two weeks, leaving the president alone with company provided by his new dog Commander.

By Sunday, Biden tested negative for the virus and finally broke free from quarantine for a trip to his vacation home in Rehoboth Beach.

“I’m feeling good,” he told reporters as he left the White House.

This is the president’s 48th trip to the state of Delaware since taking office.