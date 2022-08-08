53 Shot During Weekend in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s Chicago

Fifty-three people were shot, six of them fatally, during the weekend in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

Breitbart News reported 45 people were shot Friday into Sunday morning, and four of those shooting victims succumbed to their wounds.

ABC 7 / Chicago Sun-Times noted the overall number of weekend shooting victims was at 52 by Monday morning, with at least two additional shooting fatalities.

The first of the three additional shooting fatalities occurred Sunday at 12:22 a.m., when a 43-year-old man was shot was standing outside “in the 2800 block of West Wilcox Street.”

The 43-year-old was rushed to a hospital, where he died.

The next fatal shooting was discovered at 2:35 a.m., when police found a man aged 20 to 30 lying in the street “in the 4000 block of West Monroe Street.” The man had been shot multiple times. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Chicago’s weekend violence was quickly followed by another shooting fatality on Monday.

The Sun-Times observed that a 22-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman were standing “in the 4700 block of North Kedzie Avenue” when two men approached about 12:10 a.m. and opened fire. The 22-year-old man died from his wounds.

The Sun-Times‘ Chicago homicide database shows that 399 people were killed in the Windy City January 1, 2022, through August 7, 2022.

