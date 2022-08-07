Over 45 Shot Friday into Sunday Morning in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s Chicago

Over 45 people were shot, four of them fatally, Friday into Sunday morning in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

ABC 7 / Chicago Sun-Times reports the weekend’s first fatal shooting occurred around 2:05 a.m. Saturday, when a 29-year-old man “on the Red Line at 79th Street” was shot and killed.

The 29-year-old was rushed to the hospital, where he died.

The weekend’s second fatal shooting occurred in a parking lot “in the West Chatham neighborhood’s 200-block of West 87th Street” at 3:15 a.m. A 26-year-old man was among a group of people gathered in the lot and he was hit in the chest when gun shots rang out.

The 26-year-old was transported to a hospital, where he succumbed to his wounds.

Minutes later, at 3:20 a.m., a 29-year-old man was killed in a drive-by shooting “in the 400-block of South Clark Street.”

The 29-year-old was standing in a parking lot when someone in a black vehicle opened fire.

NBC 5 notes the weekend’s fourth fatal shooting occurred “Saturday in the 2600 block of South Tripp” just before 2 p.m. A 41-year-old man was shot and killed in the incident.

The Sun-Times observes that 397 people were killed in Chicago January 1, 2022, through August 6, 2022.

