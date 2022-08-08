Kevin McCarthy Announces Merrick Garland Under Investigation: ‘Preserve Your Documents and Clear Your Calendar

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) promised on Monday to launch a full-throated investigation into Attorney General Merrick Garland and the FBI’s raid on former President Donald Trump’s home.

Trump announced in a statement that the FBI had raided Trump’s Florida home, Mar-A-Lago. In response to the raid, McCarthy said that Republicans will investigate every aspect of what led to the FBI raid against the former president.

McCarthy said:

I’ve seen enough. The Department of Justice has reached an intolerable state of weaponized politicization. When Republicans take back the House, we will conduct immediate oversight of this department, follow the facts, and leave no stone unturned. Attorney General Garland, preserve your documents and clear your calendar.

Attorney General Garland: preserve your documents and clear your calendar. pic.twitter.com/dStAjnwbAT — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) August 9, 2022

Indeed, Republicans, should they take back the House during the 2022 congressional midterms, will gain the ability to launch subpoenas into the raid against the former president. The House Judiciary Committee and the House Oversight and Reform Committee can focus on the events and decision-making process that led to the search warrant against Trump.

The House Judiciary Republicans wrote, “This is what happens in third world countries. Not the United States. Doesn’t the FBI have better things to do than harass the former PRESIDENT?”

This is what happens in third world countries. Not the United States. Doesn’t the FBI have better things to do than harass the former PRESIDENT? https://t.co/XoP6hz5hDR — House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) August 8, 2022

Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel wrote, “Absolute power corrupts absolutely. Countless times we have examples of Democrats flaunting the law and abusing power with no recourse, including Hunter Biden. Democrats continually weaponize the bureaucracy against Republicans. This raid is outrageous.”

Absolute power corrupts absolutely. Countless times we have examples of Democrats flaunting the law and abusing power with no recourse, including Hunter Biden. Democrats continually weaponize the bureaucracy against Republicans. This raid is outrageous. — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) August 9, 2022

“These are dark times for our Nation, as my beautiful home, Mar- A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, is currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents,” Trump said in his statement announcing the FBI raid. “Nothing like this has ever happened to a President of the United States before.”