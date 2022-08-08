Kristi Noem: FBI Raid on Mar-a-Lago a ‘Weaponization’ of DOJ

News of the FBI raiding former President Donald Trump’s private home of Mar-a-Lago ignited a firestorm of reactions from Republican politicians and conservative activists on Twitter, all of whom denounced the move as a blatant power grab by the Democrats to silence and intimidate a potential 2024 nominee.

Republican South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem sounded off on Twitter, calling the raid on the former president’s home a “weaponization of the Justice Department.”

“The FBI raid on President Trump’s home is an unprecedented political weaponization of the Justice Department,” she tweeted. “They’ve been after President Trump as a candidate, as President, and now as a former President. Using the criminal justice system in this manner is un-American.”

The FBI raid on President Trump’s home is an unprecedented political weaponization of the Justice Department. They’ve been after President Trump as a candidate, as President, and now as a former President. Using the criminal justice system in this manner is un-American. — Kristi Noem (@KristiNoem) August 9, 2022

As Breitbart News reported, FBI agents swarmed the former president’s home in Florida on Monday, according to various sources, to obtain classified documents he reportedly had in his possession after leaving the White House.

“These are dark times for our Nation, as my beautiful home, Mar- A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, is currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents,” Trump said in a statement. “Nothing like this has ever happened to a President of the United States before.”