Progressive Poll Shows Dead Heat in Florida Senate Race Between Rubio and Demings

A recently released Progress Florida/Florida Watch survey showed a dead heat in a Senate race pitting incumbent Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) against Rep. Val Demings (D-FL), although the current RealClearPolitics average of polls showed the senator leading by nine percentage points.

The survey, taken for progressive groups, showed both tied with 45 percent support each. Demings garnered a 36 percent favorable rating, compared to 43 percent who find Rubio favorable. Another 52 percent held an unfavorable view of Rubio, compared to 30 percent who said the same for Demings. However, about one-third of respondents said they were unable to give Demings a favorability rating at all. That was not the case for Rubio, as he appeared to be more well-known:

The Hub conducted the survey among 2,244 Florida registered voters from July 26 – July 31. The survey also claimed it was taken “to reflect what would be the most pro-Republican electorate in recent history: with registered Republicans making up 41% of the electorate and registered Democrats 37%.”

Indeed, Republicans now outnumber Democrats in terms of voter registration in the Sunshine State by over 200,000 voters.

Despite this survey’s results, suggesting a dead heat, the current RealClearPolitics average showed Rubio leading Demings, who will have her primary on August 23, by nine percentage points.

Notably, Rubio has earned endorsements from numerous law enforcement groups across the state — the Florida Police Benevolent Association, the Florida Police Chiefs Association (FPCA), and dozens of sheriffs — despite Demings’ status as the former police chief of Orlando.

Rubio’s campaign has also emphasized repeatedly that Demings is a radical who “votes with Nancy Pelosi 100% of the time” asserting there is “no doubt that if she made it to the Senate she’d be the reliable 51st vote Chuck Schumer has been praying for.”