Richard Grenell Sues Deep State Employee for Defamation

Richard Grenell, former U.S. Ambassador to Germany, has sued deep state employee Olivia Troye for defamation, according to a lawsuit filed on Monday in Virginia state court.

Troye served as special adviser to former Vice President Mike Pence for homeland security, counterterrorism, and North America from May 2018 to August 2020.

Grenell’s suit against Troye stems from her allegations that Grenell encouraged Pence to attend “a white supremacist gathering” during an overseas trip with the former vice president.

“I do. While in his role as Ambassador, Grennell tried to get Mike Pence to attend a white supremacist gathering during one of his overseas trips,” Troye tweeted in response to a thread between Reps. Ted Lieu (D-CA) and Eric Swalwell (D-CA) that alleged Grenell was connected with Nazis while serving as the U.S. ambassador to Germany.

Although Grenell requested Troye share her purported proof of the allegations against him, she never did.

“BS. You will say anything to be accepted by the DC crowd. But let’s play….you shouldn’t be allowed to get away with slandering people. What was the event I tried to get Mike Pence to attend?” Grenell tweeted in response to Troye.

Grenell’s defamation suit against Troye accuses her of knowing the “serious ramifications” of her allegations but still recklessly making her claims.

The complaint said:

Knowing the serious ramifications of calling someone a Nazi and a white supremacist, and because she is bitter toward Trump administration officials in general and Ambassador Grenell in particular, Ms. Troye deliberately lied about Ambassador Grenell having ties to Nazis and of promoting Nazi ideology. She did so with reckless disregard for the truth or falsity of her allegations.

“Ms. Troye, as an experienced political operative, knew that being a former aide to the vice president would elevate the reach and perceived credibility of her tweet,” the complaint continued. “She knew that her accusation, regardless of having no validity, would be picked up by the media and repeated without criticism or question.”

Grenell requested $5 million in damages and an additional $1 million in punitive damages.

The case is Case is Grenell v. Troye, No. CL22001907 in the Circuit Court for the City of Alexandria.

