Donald Trump: Joe Biden ‘Knew All About’ FBI Raid on Mar-a-Lago

Former President Donald Trump said that President Joe Biden “knew all about” the recent FBI raid on his Florida residence despite Biden’s White House claim that they had “no advance knowledge” of the raid.

Trump announced the FBI raided Mar-a-Lago, his Florida home, on Monday.

“These are dark times for our Nation, as my beautiful home, Mar- A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, is currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents,” Trump said in a statement. “Nothing like this has ever happened to a President of the United States before.”

Shortly after the raid, Biden’s White House told reporters that the administration had “No advance knowledge” of the FBI raid and noted that “some learned from old media, some from social media.”

However, Trump disputed the Biden administration’s claim in a post made on his TRUTH Social platform.

“Biden knew all about this, just like he knew all about Hunter’s ‘deals,’” the former president wrote on Tuesday.

In a separate post, Trump said the raid was “a coordinated attack with Radical Left Democrat state & local D.A.’s & A.G.’s.” Trump said:

A horrible thing that took place yesterday at Mar-a-Lago. We are no better than a third world country, a banana republic. It is a continuation of Russia, Russia, Russia, Impeachment Hoax #1, Impeachment Hoax # 2, the no collusion Mueller Report, and more. To make matters worse it is all, in my opinion, a coordinated attack with Radical Left Democrat state & local D.A.’s & A.G.’s.

With the FBI raid of Trump’s home marking the first time the agency has conducted a raid on a former president, many Republican politicians have called for an investigation into the raid.

For example, Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) called for an “immediate investigation and accountability into Joe Biden and his Administration’s weaponizing this department against their political opponents.”

Jordan Dixon-Hamilton is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jdixonhamilton@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter.