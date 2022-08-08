Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) has called for “immediate investigation and accountability” into President Joe Biden’s FBI raid of former President Donald Trump’s home.

Trump revealed FBI agents raided his Mar-A-Lago Florida residence on Monday, saying, “these are dark times for our Nation, as my beautiful home, Mar- A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, is currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents.”

45: The political persecution of President Donald J. Trump has been going on for years, with the now fully debunked Russia, Russia, Russia Scam, Impeachment Hoax #1, Impeachment Hoax #2, and so much more, it just never ends. It is political targeting at the highest level! pic.twitter.com/03Mbm1ay6V — Taylor Budowich (@TayFromCA) August 8, 2022

“It is prosecutorial misconduct, the weaponization of the Justice System, and an attack by Radical Left Democrats who desperately don’t want me to run for President in 2024, especially based on recent polls, and who will likewise do anything to stop Republicans and Conservatives in the upcoming Midterm Elections,” Trump added.

Stefanik echoed Trump’s concerns about the “weaponization of the FBI and Department of Justice” in her statement issued shortly after Trump’s confirmation of the raid.

🚨 My Statement on the FBI's Raid on President Trump. pic.twitter.com/i7qB6GXjZm — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) August 9, 2022

“The FBI’s raid on President Trump’s Florida home is a dark day in American history. The political weaponization of the FBI and Department of Justice is an actual threat to democracy,” Stefanik said. “There is a reason that Americans no longer trust these agencies.”

Stefanik also criticized the agency for “illegally” fabricating FISA (Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act) warrants and deceiving Americans about “Russian ‘collusion’ for years.”

“This is the same corrupt agency that illegally fabricated FISA warrants, knowingly deceived Americans about Russian ‘collusion’ for years, and weaponized itself to perpetuate this hoax with their all-too-eager mainstream media accomplices,” she said.

Stefanik also faulted the FBI for protecting Hillary Clinton and former FBI Director James Comey.

“This is the same agency that protected Hillary Clinton, James Comey, and continues to lie to protect Hunter Biden,” Stefanik said. “This is the same agency that refuses to provide accountability and transparency into the deadly limo crash in Schoharie County in my district.”

Stefanik then called for an investigation into Biden’s administration and alluded to Trump’s expected 2024 presidential candidacy.

“There must be an immediate investigation and accountability into Joe Biden and his Administration’s weaponizing this department against their political opponents – the likely 2024 Republican candidate for President of the United States,” Stefanik concluded.

Jordan Dixon-Hamilton is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jdixonhamilton@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter.