Exclusive–Ashley Hinson Sounds Alarm over Radical Iowa School Transgender Policies

Rep. Ashley Hinson (R-IA) decried radical Iowa school transgender policies and touted her Parents Bill of Rights to reestablish parents’ role in their children’s education.

Hinson spoke at the Iowa Republican Party Lincoln Dinner, alongside Gov. Kim Reynolds (R), Sens. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) and Joni Ernst (R-IA), Rep. Randy Feenstra (R-IA), and state Sen. Zach Nunn (R), who is running to unseat Rep. Cindy Axne (D-IA).

During her speech, Hinson decried a radical transgender policy at the Linn Mar school district, which would create a “more inclusive learning environment,” and would give students access to restrooms and locker rooms that “correspond with their gender identity.”

It would also give students privacy from their parents about their decision to pursue a transgender identity. This has led to much controversy among parents.

“I have absolutely no faith in this policy that my daughter will be safe changing her clothes in front of male students,” one parent said.

Hinson, a mother of two boys in the Linn-Mar school district, sounded the alarm about the “radical” proposal.

She explained:

Toward the end of last school year, Linn-Mar instituted a radical policy that lets kids change their gender identity WITHOUT notifying parents. Let’s be clear: This means a boy could tell the school he’s a girl, then use the girls’ bathroom and locker room, or even spend the night in a girl’s hotel room on an overnight field trip…and his parents would never know. That is outrageous. Linn-Mar is prioritizing a woke agenda over our kids’ education. They clearly believe that schools should be trusted with decisions that impact kids’ physical and mental well-being, but that parents shouldn’t. Kids don’t belong to school boards or the government. Kids belong to parents. And parents matter.

Hinson said that is why she is leading a Parents Bill of Rights effort in Congress to “ensure that parents always know what is going on with their child at school and in their classroom and that we are never boxed out.”

The bill ensures that parents should be notified and consulted about what is happening with their child’s medical and mental health issues.

She added, “Whether it is a woke school district trying to silence parents or Joe Biden calling concerned moms and dads domestic terrorists, I’ll always stand up for parents and our right to be involved in our kids’ education.”

She also promised that when Republicans take back the House, she and her colleagues will hold the “Biden administration accountable.”