Trump-endorsed Harriet Hageman slammed Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) in a new TV ad airing in the closing days before Tuesday’s election.
The name of the ad is named “Desperate For Attention” and focuses on Cheney’s desire to remain in Congress to continue fighting former President Donald Trump:
There’s been an awful lot of noise this election candidates attacking each other, making things up, desperate for attention, Liz Cheney. She’s made her time in Congress and this election all about her. Well, it’s not about her, it’s about you. Wyoming deserves a voice in Congress to fight for our values, our way of life. I’m Harriet Hageman. I approve this message because I want to fight for you.
The ad is the latest in a series of pinpointed attacks on Cheney, who has allied herself with the partisan January 6 Committee. Fifty-four percent of voters were less likely to support Cheney’s reelection “because she’s part of the panel investigating the attack on the Capitol,” Casper Star-Tribune/Mason-Dixon found.
President Trump is still fighting for you. He needs Harriet Hageman in Congress. Harriet Hageman will be a true champion for the people of this state. Harriet will fight for Wyoming’s incredible ranchers and incredible farmers. She’ll battle Biden’s reckless spending that’s fueling inflation and lower energy costs by unlocking American production. Conservative Harriet Hageman, endorsed by trump. A fighter for Congress. Club for Growth Action is responsible for the content of this advertising.
Far too long, Liz Cheney has bowed to the democrat elites like Nancy Pelosi. That’s why my father and I endorse Harriet Hageman for Congress. Hagerman will defend our border and our constitution. That’s why I’m joining President Donald trump to officially endorse Harriet Hageman for Congress. She’s the congresswoman Wyoming deserves this primary. Put America first vote Trump-endorsed Harriet. Hageman for Congress. Wyoming Values is responsible for the content of this message.
Hageman believes the Perry family is “personally” and “financially benefiting from working for China,” Hageman told Just the News.
Cheney’s spokesman Jeremy Adler told Breitbart News that Cheney’s husband has not received financial gain from the Chinese government. “Harriet is telling you an outright lie. Liz’s husband, Phil Perry, receives no financial benefit at all from any Chinese Government entity,” Adler said in an emailed statement. “This is pure defamation, and Harriet should be accountable for it.”
Adler did not respond when asked whether Perry’s law firm has represented CCP-linked clients. He also refused to answer whether Cheney thinks it is acceptable that her husband’s firm has clients linked to the CCP.
