Far too long, Liz Cheney has bowed to the democrat elites like Nancy Pelosi. That’s why my father and I endorse Harriet Hageman for Congress. Hagerman will defend our border and our constitution. That’s why I’m joining President Donald trump to officially endorse Harriet Hageman for Congress. She’s the congresswoman Wyoming deserves this primary. Put America first vote Trump-endorsed Harriet. Hageman for Congress. Wyoming Values is responsible for the content of this message.

Hageman believes the Perry family is “personally” and “financially benefiting from working for China,” Hageman told Just the News.

Cheney’s spokesman Jeremy Adler told Breitbart News that Cheney’s husband has not received financial gain from the Chinese government. “Harriet is telling you an outright lie. Liz’s husband, Phil Perry, receives no financial benefit at all from any Chinese Government entity,” Adler said in an emailed statement. “This is pure defamation, and Harriet should be accountable for it.”

Adler did not respond when asked whether Perry’s law firm has represented CCP-linked clients. He also refused to answer whether Cheney thinks it is acceptable that her husband’s firm has clients linked to the CCP.