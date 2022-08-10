Joe Biden Leaves for Beach Vacation after Two and a Half Day Work Week

President Joe Biden left the White House on Wednesday for a beach vacation in South Carolina, just two days after he left his beach home in Delaware.

The president did not speak to reporters as he departed via motorcade to Joint Base Andrews on Wednesday afternoon where he planned to fly to South Carolina.

President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden left their home on Rehoboth Beach on Monday morning to visit flood victims and devastation in eastern Kentucky before returning to the White House on Monday evening.

Biden signed a $280 billion semiconductor chip and science funding bill on Tuesday, and on Wednesday he signed a bill providing benefits for veterans suffering the effects of toxic burn pits while stationed overseas.

But the president did not hold a press conference before his vacation, bucking White House tradition.

Instead, the White House shared a list of policy successes on social media as Biden left for the week.

It’s been a busy couple of days. pic.twitter.com/zA0G71fAyj — President Biden (@POTUS) August 10, 2022

The Bidens plan to spend their vacation on Kiawah Island, a small barrier island located 25 miles southwest of Charleston, and remain there until next week.

Kiawah Island is considered a luxury escape for the wealthy and is the location of The Sanctuary, one of the most luxurious golf resorts on the East Coast.

The Biden family has regularly visited the island for their summer vacation, including four times when Joe Biden was vice president.