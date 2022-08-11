FBI Corners Armed Suspect Who Fled After Allegedly Making Threats in Cincinnati Office

AWR Hawkins

FBI agents pursued and cornered an armed suspect who allegedly made threats and tried to breach the Visitor Screening Facility at the agency’s Cincinnati office Thursday morning.

FBI Cincinnati tweeted:

Agents pursued the suspect on I-71 and apparently cornered him “in a cornfield near the intersection of I-71 and State Route 73, which is the Wilmington exit,” WKEF reported.

Shots were fired and the Warren County EMA tweeted for people to avoid the area:

“The FBI, Ohio State Highway Patrol and local law enforcement are now on scene near Wilmington where they say they are trying to resolve the critical incident,” WLWT noted.

