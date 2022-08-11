FBI agents pursued and cornered an armed suspect who allegedly made threats and tried to breach the Visitor Screening Facility at the agency’s Cincinnati office Thursday morning.

FBI Cincinnati tweeted:

At approximately 9 AM this morning an armed subject attempted to breach the Visitor Screening Facility at #FBI Cincinnati. After an alarm and a response by FBI special agents, the subject fled north onto Interstate 71. pic.twitter.com/vFZHnpbM9L — FBI Cincinnati (@FBICincinnati) August 11, 2022

Agents pursued the suspect on I-71 and apparently cornered him “in a cornfield near the intersection of I-71 and State Route 73, which is the Wilmington exit,” WKEF reported.

Shots were fired and the Warren County EMA tweeted for people to avoid the area:

Update: we are hearing I-71 north and southbound will be closed between state routes 73 and 68 until the incident is all clear. Plan for delays or find an alternate route if you’re in the area. SR 73 closure expanded to Mitchell rd. https://t.co/gUXvgx3H4j — Warren County EMA (@WCEMAOhio) August 11, 2022

“The FBI, Ohio State Highway Patrol and local law enforcement are now on scene near Wilmington where they say they are trying to resolve the critical incident,” WLWT noted.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.