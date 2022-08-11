Joe Biden Praises ‘Best Partner’ Kamala Harris Despite Her 38 Percent Approval Rating

US Vice President Kamala Harris hugs US President Joe Biden during a signing ceremony for H.R. 3684, the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC on November 15, 2021. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty …
MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty
Charlie Spiering

President Joe Biden re-endorsed his Vice President Kamala Harris, marking the two-year anniversary of the choice of his former political rival to be his partner.

“She’s a fearless fighter and the best partner I could have for the work ahead,” a message Biden’s social media account read.

The president is currently on vacation on Kiawah Island in South Carolina for a week with his family.

Harris echoed the president on social media but did not cite or reply directly to his message.

Biden signaled support for Harris even though she continues suffering low approval ratings.

A recent Morning Consult/Politico poll showed Harris with only a 38 percent job approval rating.

The tracking poll was conducted between August 5-August 7 among a sample of 2005 registered voters.

Biden continues keeping Harris’ role limited, even while promoting his adminstration’s legislative success.

Harris was not one of the speakers at Biden’s White House signing ceremony of the CHIPS act, and was only spotted standing beside him as he signed the bill.

U.S. President Joe Biden holds up the bill after signing the CHIPS and Science Act of 2022 during a ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House on August 9, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

She also did not get a speaking role when Biden signed a bill on Tuesday opening up NATO to Finland and Sweden and did not speak with Biden on Wednesday when he signed a bill funding veterans suffering the effects of burn pits while being stationed overseas.

U.S. President Joe Biden shakes hands with Swedish Ambassador Karin Ulrika Olofsdotter while signing the agreement for the Sweden and Finland to be included in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) with Vice President Kamala Harris (L) and Finnish Ambassador Mikko Hautala in the East Room of the White House on August 09, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Harris’ last speaking event with Biden was during an event on promoting abortion rights on August 3, on his imitation White House set across the street.

Last week, Biden mistakenly indicated he was still the vice president, during a conversation last week about electric vehicles, before correcting himself.

“I can’t drive a vehicle while I’m vice president… while I’m President, any more than when I was vice president,” he said.

 

