Joe Biden Praises ‘Best Partner’ Kamala Harris Despite Her 38 Percent Approval Rating

President Joe Biden re-endorsed his Vice President Kamala Harris, marking the two-year anniversary of the choice of his former political rival to be his partner.

“She’s a fearless fighter and the best partner I could have for the work ahead,” a message Biden’s social media account read.

It's been two years since I announced @KamalaHarris as my running mate. She’s a fearless fighter and the best partner I could have for the work ahead. pic.twitter.com/BZxx5Nd7EQ — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 11, 2022

The president is currently on vacation on Kiawah Island in South Carolina for a week with his family.

Harris echoed the president on social media but did not cite or reply directly to his message.

Two years ago, @JoeBiden called me to join him on the ticket as vice president. I was and still am incredibly honored by this responsibility and ready to continue the work ahead. pic.twitter.com/jzemT1nA9p — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 11, 2022

Biden signaled support for Harris even though she continues suffering low approval ratings.

A recent Morning Consult/Politico poll showed Harris with only a 38 percent job approval rating.

The tracking poll was conducted between August 5-August 7 among a sample of 2005 registered voters.

Biden continues keeping Harris’ role limited, even while promoting his adminstration’s legislative success.

Harris was not one of the speakers at Biden’s White House signing ceremony of the CHIPS act, and was only spotted standing beside him as he signed the bill.

She also did not get a speaking role when Biden signed a bill on Tuesday opening up NATO to Finland and Sweden and did not speak with Biden on Wednesday when he signed a bill funding veterans suffering the effects of burn pits while being stationed overseas.

Harris’ last speaking event with Biden was during an event on promoting abortion rights on August 3, on his imitation White House set across the street.

Last week, Biden mistakenly indicated he was still the vice president, during a conversation last week about electric vehicles, before correcting himself.

“I can’t drive a vehicle while I’m vice president… while I’m President, any more than when I was vice president,” he said.