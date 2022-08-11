NRA: Biden Hires 87,000 New IRS Agents, Zero New Armed School Officers

The National Rifle Association (NRA) observed Wednesday that President Biden has added 87,000 new IRS agents but zero new armed school officers, despite the Democrat rhetoric about wanting to keep kids safe.

The NRA tweeted:

New IRS Agents: 87,000

New Armed School Officers: 0 Is keeping our kids safe really a government priority? — NRA (@NRA) August 10, 2022

The New York Post reported that the 87,000 new IRS agents “will be hired as part of the so-called Inflation Reduction Act.”

Americans who consider themselves “middle-income” are nervous the agents will be used to target them — and this is all occurring after Democrats spent months talking about the May 24 Uvalde elementary school attack and stressing the need to keep kids safe.

On June 23 Biden commented on the gun control package negotiated by Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX), saying: “When I made the heartbreaking visit to families in Newtown nearly ten years ago, I promised them then that we would take action to help keep our kids safe in the classroom. It’s taken a decade, because for too long Congress has failed to make meaningful progress on gun safety reform. Our country has endured too many tragedies since then, most recently with the horrific shootings in Buffalo and Uvalde.”

He added, “Today, with the bipartisan cloture vote in the Senate, I am glad to see Congress has moved significantly closer to finally doing something – passing bipartisan legislation that will help protect Americans. Our kids in schools and our communities will be safer because of this legislation. I call on Congress to finish the job and get this bill to my desk.”

Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) described the gun control package as something that would be characterized by “historic investments in community violence intervention, children and family mental health services, and keeping communities and schools safe.”

The NRA sums up where things currently stand: 87,000 new IRS agents, zero new armed school officers.

