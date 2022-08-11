Poll: Majority of Americans ‘Concerned About Biden’s Mental Health’

A majority of Americans are worried President Joe Biden is suffering from cognitive decline, a new I&I/TIPP poll found.

“Even before he became president, the now-79-year-old Joe Biden faced serious and persistent questions about his mental health. Among average Americans, those questions have become a major issue,” the poll report states.

Out of 1,335 adults poll between August 2-4, 59 percent “are concerned” about the Biden’s mental health. Of those, 36 percent report being “very concerned” about his mental health. The margin of error is ±2.8 percentage points.

Only 39 percent report being “not very concerned,” though the report notes that “perception of president’s mental health varies sharply by party affiliation.”

For example, Biden’s own party is less likely to express concern about his mental health (39 percent) than Republicans (82 percent) and independents (56 percent).

“But that 39 percent of Democrats, while not a majority, is still significantly high,” according to the report.

Across every other demographic category, “responses were surprisingly uniform,” with solid majorities of men, women, and various races and ethnicities voicing concern about Biden’s mental state. The only exceptions were black respondents, 44 percent of whom say they are concerned about Biden’s mental health.

By age group, 59 percent of those 18-24, 62 percent of those 25-44, 57 percent of those 45-64, and 56 percent of those 65 and older say they are worried about Biden’s mental state.

“The fact is, based on these polling data, there is genuine concern among virtually all groups over Biden’s cognitive health. It has taken on political urgency with the looming 2022 midterm elections, which, if Republicans prevail, could well turn Biden into a lame duck,” the report continues.

The results come as even Biden’s media allies deem him too old to run for president again in 2024. Biden’s time in office has been riddled with gaffes, both verbal and physical, often leading the public to question his ability to lead the free world. Most recently, Biden was caught struggling to put his sport coat back on during a visit to Kentucky. The president also recently boasted zero inflation in the month of July, even though costs of goods and services are still up 8.5 percent from the previous year.