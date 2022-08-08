CNN’s Chris Wallace: Democrats Don’t Want 82-Year-Old Biden in 2024 — Ready to Give Him His ‘Gold Watch’

CNN anchor Chris Wallace said Monday on “At This Hour” that Democrats do not want President Joe Biden to run in 2024 because of his age.

Reading from Maureen Dowd’s New York Times article, Bolduan said. “The timing of your exit can determine your place in the history books. This is something Joe Biden should keep in mind as he is riding the crest of success.”

Wallace said, “Remember, in the CNN poll of polls, I think it’s 75%of Democrats say they would like to see another Democratic nominee for president in 2024. You know, and we’ve seen this in businesses, that, you know, thank you very much for your service. Here’s the gold watch. Enjoy your retirement.”

He added, “Look, obviously, the success after a lot of stalemate, the success of the last month or so by Joe Biden is impressive, and it will change the narrative. We will be talking about everything he has accomplished. Whether or not a large percentage of that 75%, three-quarters of Democrats are going to say, ‘You know what, I’m excited by the idea of a guy who on next inauguration day would be 82 running for election again,’ I’m not so sure about that.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN