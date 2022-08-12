Illegal Alien Gets Fewer than 20 Years in Prison for Murdering Man Off Coast of Massachusetts

VAPD
USCG
John Binder

An illegal alien has been sentenced to fewer than 20 years in federal prison for murdering a man off the coast of Massachusetts.

Franklin Freddy Meave Vazquez, a 31-year-old illegal alien from Mexico, was sentenced to 19 and a half years in prison this week for murdering a man on a commercial scalloping boat off the coast of Nantucket, Massachusetts, on September 23, 2018.

The prison sentence comes after Vazquez pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree murder, one count of attempted murder, and one count of assault with a dangerous weapon in March. Federal officials said Vazquez will be deported after completing his sentence.

In the fall of 2018, Vazquez was aboard the Captain Billy Haver boat — about 50 miles off the coast of Nantucket — when he used a hammer to attack one of the six other crew members, leaving the man unconscious.

Then, Vazquez attacked a second crew member, stabbing him multiple times with a fishing knife. When a third crew member tried to intervene, Vazquez struck him in the head with a hammer as well. When the captain of the boat tried to intervene, Vazquez attempted to stab him.

Two of the men were taken to a nearby hospital, where the man Vazquez stabbed was pronounced dead. Vazquez was taken into custody by the United States Coast Guard.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.