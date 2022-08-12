An illegal alien has been sentenced to fewer than 20 years in federal prison for murdering a man off the coast of Massachusetts.

Franklin Freddy Meave Vazquez, a 31-year-old illegal alien from Mexico, was sentenced to 19 and a half years in prison this week for murdering a man on a commercial scalloping boat off the coast of Nantucket, Massachusetts, on September 23, 2018.

The prison sentence comes after Vazquez pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree murder, one count of attempted murder, and one count of assault with a dangerous weapon in March. Federal officials said Vazquez will be deported after completing his sentence.

In the fall of 2018, Vazquez was aboard the Captain Billy Haver boat — about 50 miles off the coast of Nantucket — when he used a hammer to attack one of the six other crew members, leaving the man unconscious.

Then, Vazquez attacked a second crew member, stabbing him multiple times with a fishing knife. When a third crew member tried to intervene, Vazquez struck him in the head with a hammer as well. When the captain of the boat tried to intervene, Vazquez attempted to stab him.

Two of the men were taken to a nearby hospital, where the man Vazquez stabbed was pronounced dead. Vazquez was taken into custody by the United States Coast Guard.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.