New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) is apparently hoping for a federal solution to the illegal immigration problem in New York, despite the state’s Democrat officials touting the “sanctuary” status of their state as Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) busses illegal immigrants to New York City.

Hochul has wholly ignored the issues caused by her state’s immigration policies, including the “Green Light law,” which allows illegal immigrants to obtain driver’s licenses. Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY), a GOP gubernatorial candidate, is among those who have called on New York to take action and cease “incentivizing” illegal entry.

“I’m not here to pass blame on a Democrat or Republican policy,” Hochul said. “This cries out for a federal response.”

“I’m not sure they are coming into Texas because of what we’re doing here in New York,” the Democrat told reporters. “This cries out for a federal solution. Democrat, Republican we have to get this together.”

The Democrat’s remarks coincide with the Texas governor sending illegal immigrants to Texas.

“In addition to Washington, D.C., New York City is the ideal destination for these migrants, who can receive the abundance of city services and housing that Mayor Eric Adams has boasted about within the sanctuary city,” Abbott said in an August 5 statement.

“I hope he follows through on his promise of welcoming all migrants with open arms so that our overrun and overwhelmed border towns can find relief,” he added.

Abbott’s move has apparently disturbed New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D), despite him touting an open arms policy to newcomers.

“This is horrific, when you think about what the governor is doing,” Adams said over the weekend as another busload of migrants arrived in the Big Apple.

“It is unimaginable what the governor of Texas has done, when you think about this country, a country that has always been open to those who were fleeing persecution,” the Democrat said.

“We’ve always welcomed them. And this governor is not doing that in Texas. But we are going to set the right tone of being here for these families,” he added.

WATCH:

Adams later revealed that he is “deeply contemplating” busing New Yorkers to Texas to knock on doors in retaliation for Abbott’s actions.

“I already called all of my friends in Texas and told them how to cast their vote,” he said Tuesday.

“And I am deeply contemplating taking a busload of new Yorkers to go to Texas and do some good old-fashioned door knocking, because we have to for the good of America,” he added. “We have to get him out of office.”

NYC Mayor's Office / YouTube

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) is among lawmakers calling on Hochul to take action rather than wait for a federal response, particularly given the Biden administration’s embrace of open borders policies.

“This crisis has escalated to the point that New York City Mayor Eric Adams recently called for federal intervention due to the city’s inability to accommodate the arrival of 3,000 illegal immigrants in recent weeks,” lawmakers wrote in a letter, emphasizing that New Yorkers “have no concrete information about what sort of vetting these migrants have gone through, why they are being relocated, where they will stay, who was involved in this decision-making process and so much more.”