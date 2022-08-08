New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) had a negative reaction to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) busing illegal immigrants to so-called sanctuary cities on the East Coast, calling the action “horrific” as dozens of mostly single adult males arrived in New York City from Texas over the weekend.

Exclusive footage from Breitbart News shows a bus filled with mostly single adult males arriving at Port Authority in New York City on Friday following Abbott’s decision to disperse illegal border crossers to Democrat-run, illegal-friendly sanctuary cities.

WATCH:

Abbott attributed the move to President Biden’s “continued refusal to acknowledge the crisis caused by his open border policies,” prompting the Lone Star State to take “unprecedented action to keep our communities safe.”

“In addition to Washington, D.C., New York City is the ideal destination for these migrants, who can receive the abundance of city services and housing that Mayor Eric Adams has boasted about within the sanctuary city,” Abbott said in an August 5 statement.

“I hope he follows through on his promise of welcoming all migrants with open arms so that our overrun and overwhelmed border towns can find relief,” he added.

Adams was present Sunday morning when a second load of migrants arrived in the city, and he used the opportunity to blast Abbott for exporting the issue to the Big Apple.