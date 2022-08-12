Special FBI Agent at Mar-a-Lago Raid Appears in January 6 Court Doc

A Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) special agent who signed one of the property receipts during the Mar-a-Lago raid appears in a January 6 court filing.

Breitbart News exclusively obtained the search warrant and property receipt concerning the FBI raid of former President Donald J. Trump’s residence at Mar-a-Lago ahead of the rest of the media Friday.

As Breitbart News reported:

The inventory list of what was seized—or the receipt part of the document—is three pages long and constitutes two separate receipts, one that is two pages long and another that is one page long. Both receipts were signed by Trump’s attorney Christina Bobb and dated on Monday Aug. 8, 2022, at 6:19 p.m. The longer receipt was signed by FBI Special Agent Jeremy Linton and the shorter receipt was signed by the name: “I. Grady Gary” and includes the title SSA. It is unclear who that person is, and the handwriting is not the clearest.

Linton apparently authored an affidavit supporting the criminal complaint and arrest warrant for Tommy Frederick Allan, of Rocklin, California, regarding his alleged involvement in the January 6 riot.

Citing a video Linton said was recovered from an unspecified individual’s Facebook page, the special agent wrote that he saw Allan display a document signed by Trump. Linton said that the video allegedly shows Allen stating that he took it from then-Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell’s desk.

According to the Justice Department, Allen is accused of:

Theft of Government Property; Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Entering and Remaining on the Floor of Congress; Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building; Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building.

He has pleaded not guilty on all counts, and there have been no new entries on the Justice Department’s “Capitol Breach Cases” page regarding him since July 28, 2021.