Rep. Val Demings’ (D-FL) security detail reportedly shoved a man to the ground outside of a Demings campaign event, according to a video obtained by Florida Politics.

The man who was pushed in the video is a Demings campaign tracker who tried to observe a campaign meet and greet held at a park in Mims, Florida.

The man appears to have a rapport with Demings’ security team as he engaged in conversation with two guards before they ultimately pushed him down to the ground, according to two video clips.

BREAKING: Security for Florida senate candidate Val Demmings pushed a video tracker to the ground and sent him to the hospital. It's under investigation by police. Full story: https://t.co/TRmGh5TM2j pic.twitter.com/3W22xDIDSZ — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 16, 2022

“He can’t get past,” one guard reportedly said before making physical contact with the man as he tried to enter Demings’ public meet and greet.

“What are you doing?” the campaign tracker asked as the guards moved closer toward him.

The video clip shows one guard grabbing the man by the leg until he fell to the ground, and the guard continued to hold him down by his leg.

The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office is reportedly investigating the incident that occurred on Monday.

Demings’ campaign chose not to condemn its security detail, instead claiming the man “charged” at the security guards.

“Security officials take potential threats and threatening behavior toward the Chief seriously. In this instance the individual did not respond to multiple requests to leave and charged at security personnel in pursuit of Chief Demings’ approaching vehicle,” Demings campaign communications director Christina Slater said.

The man who was pushed went to the hospital where he was treated for “minor scrapes and bruises,” according to Florida Politics.

In a second clip, the campaign tracker had a conversation with the security guards in which he told them, “I’m just doing my job. That’s it. I’ve been good to you guys.”

“I’ve been so good, and y’all are just being ridiculous sometimes. I just want to be even keel,” the man reportedly said.

“Moving forward don’t take it personal,” the security guard appeared to say in the video.

“Take what personal?” the tracker responded.

“What’s going to happen to you,” the security guard responded.

The two security guards are reportedly the executive protection officer and vice president of Ardent Protection, a security firm Demings’ campaign has given over $17,000 to since May, Federal Election Commission filings show.

Rep. Demings hopes to earn her party’s nomination in Florida’s U.S. Senate primary on August 23, where she will go on to face Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) if successful.

Jordan Dixon-Hamilton is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jdixonhamilton@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter.