California Democrat Rep. Eric Swalwell sent out a campaign email on behalf of Rep. Cindy Axne, Iowa’s lone congressional Democrat, to let her supporters know he is “proud” to support her in this election.

“This is Eric Swalwell,” he wrote to the supporters who received her emails. “I’m proud to support Cindy in this 2022 election.”

Swalwell’s primary objective in sending the email appears to be to show off his support for her and ask for campaign contributions, since “Iowa’s 3rd district is consistently one of the most competitive House races in the entire country.” The email gave recipients multiple dollar suggestions to donate.

“Cindy is the obvious choice for protecting quality education, immigration reform, and affordable healthcare. We must fight for these issues to provide safe, enriched, and healthy lives for all Americans,” Swalwell’s email stated.

Iowa state Sen. Zach Nunn, Axne’s Republican opponent, was also mentioned in the email to show that it is “crucial” she gets enough support to defeat him. But, this comes as no surprise. A poll was released late last week that shows Axne would lose to her Republican challenger.

Republicans are hoping to flip enough congressional districts this cycle to take back the House of Representatives. Republicans have targeted Axne’s seat in the hopes of unseating her, making Iowa completely Republican — on the state and federal level — and winning back the House majority.

In fact, the Iowa Republicans hit a significant milestone of one million voter contacts last month, with roughly three months left before a big election year for the Hawkeye State. However, most importantly, the congressional district is rated to flip Republican, according to the Cook Political Report.

Republicans, after striving to win back the House in 2020, left the Democrats with the slimmest majority in modern history and gave themselves the upper hand in the midterms. Republicans, who are now slightly behind the Democrats, are trying to unseat Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) from her Speakership and take back the majority in the House of Representatives.

For Republicans, winning the majority will require a net gain of only five seats in November, and much is on the line in both the House and the Senate. Losing either could mean the Democrats and President Joe Biden will have a more challenging time passing their agenda items before the next presidential election.

Republicans are currently projected to win a majority of between 12 and 35 seats while only needing to net five to take back the House.

