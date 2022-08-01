Iowa Republicans hit a significant milestone of one million voter contacts with months left before a big election year for the Hawkeye State, where voters will pick a governor, senator, and four congressional members in the same year.

On Monday, the Republican Party of Iowa announced that the state GOP hit a “major milestone” over the weekend. In the party’s effort to turn the state redder, the party announced Republicans made 1,000,000 voter contacts.

This year, the Hawkeye State will go to the polls and elect its governor, which has four-year terms; a senator, which has six-year terms; and four congressional members. The Iowa GOP is looking to cement the state as Republican after it was viewed as a swing state not long ago.

The press release stated that “one thing is clear” with the voters they have talked to: “Iowans are tired of the Democrat Party and its leadership.”

Since the last election, November 2020, the Iowa GOP calculated that 40,841 Iowans left the Democrat Party. In addition, the state’s Republican Party gained 6,252 voters, which increased the spread of Republican voters from 10,547 in 2020 to 57,640 today.

In fact, the Iowa GOP noted that those who identify with “no party” have since outnumbered the Democrats by 31,785, according to numbers released by the Secretary of State’s office.

The state now has 703,634 registered Democrats, 761,274 registered Republicans, and 735,419 registered as “no party.”

Here is a snapshot of Iowa's new statewide voter registration totals broken down by congressional district for the month of August. For more info visit https://t.co/B4YsYL1M9D #ialegis #TrustedInfo2022 pic.twitter.com/wXKvsjEdLT — Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate (@IowaSOS) August 1, 2022

“The Iowa Democrats have tied themselves to Joe Biden since the 2020 election, and Iowans are sending them a clear message: your time is up,” said Republican Party of Iowa Communications Director Kollin Crompton.

“Democrats, led by Cindy Axne and Joe Biden, have proven they aren’t worthy of the power they hold in Washington. Come November, things will certainly change,” he added.

