Watch: Cardinal Dolan Welcomes Border Crossers to New York City

New York Cardinal Timothy Dolan welcomed border crossers to New York City on Tuesday as they arrived from Texas as part of Gov. Greg Abbotts’ (R) operation that is sending migrant buses to Democrat-controlled sanctuary cities.

For weeks, Abbott has sent buses filled with border crossers to New York City. which has a rigorous sanctuary city policy that shields and protects illegal aliens from arrest and deportation by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency.

Mayor Eric Adams (D), a supporter of the city’s sanctuary policy, has called on New Yorkers to get “on board” with waves of illegal immigration sent to New York City while also calling the migrant buses “horrific” and suggesting he will retaliate against Abbott.

Dolan welcomed the migrant buses, saying the Catholic Church’s role is not “the political,” and hinted at potential scholarships to Catholic schools in the city for young border crossers arriving.

“These people just want to get settled,” Dolan said. “They want a normal life. And they’re grateful to be here and to have their children in school is a high priority.”

“Our perspective is simply based, we try to see through the eyes of Jesus,” Dolan continued. “He’s the one who said to us ‘When I was a stranger, when I was an immigrant you welcomed me.’ Our perspective is not the political, our perspective is not ‘How did we get into this mess?'”

Catholic Charities, for decades, has played a vital role in facilitating illegal immigration to the United States. Currently, officials said they are working with about 1,500 border crossers who have arrived in New York City on Abbotts’s buses.

For President Joe Biden, Catholic Charities has helped carry out his administration’s expansive Catch and Release operation where over a million border crossers and illegal aliens have been released into American communities from February 2021 to May 2022.

Catholic Charities, along with other non-governmental organizations (NGOs), pay for bus tickets and commercial domestic flights for border crossers and illegal aliens to travel into the U.S. interior.

Last year, when Abbott issued an executive order halting ground transportation for border crossers and illegal aliens released from Department of Homeland Security (DHS) custody, Catholic Charities said they would defy the order and continue busing migrants.

