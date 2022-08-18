Nolte: Majority of Americans Now See FBI as ‘Joe Biden’s Personal Gestapo’

A majority of 53 percent of Americans now see the FBI for what it really is: Joe Biden’s personal Gestapo.

This is according to the latest polling of Rasmussen Reports, which found only bad news for America’s fascist FBI:

Rasmussen Reports finds that 44% of Likely U.S. voters say the FBI raid on Trump’s Florida home made them trust the FBI less, compared to 29% who say it made them trust the bureau more. Twenty-three percent (23%) say the Trump raid did not make much difference in their trust of the FBI. … Fifty percent (50%) of voters have a favorable impression of the FBI, including 26% who have a Very Favorable view of the bureau. Forty-six percent (46%) now view the FBI unfavorably, including 29% who have a Very Unfavorable impression of the bureau. Roger Stone, an adviser to former President Donald Trump, has said there is “a group of politicized thugs at the top of the FBI who are using the FBI … as Joe Biden‘s personal Gestapo.” A majority (53%) of voters now agree with Stone’s statement – up from 46% in December – including 34% who Strongly Agree. Thirty-six percent (36%) disagree with the quote from Stone, including 26% who Strongly Disagree.

Only 50 percent view the FBI favorably. That is stunningly low. In May 2020, even after the FBI’s corrupt role in protecting Hillary Clinton and launching the Russia Collusion Hoax against Trump, that number sat at 60 percent favorable. But it’s today’s “trust” and “Gestapo” issues that are the FBI’s real problem.

Using the judicial system to punish your political enemies, which is what His Fraudulency Joe Biden and embittered Attorney General Merrick Garland almost certainly did with the Trump raid, is as ugly, corrupt, un-American, and norm-violating as it gets. Raiding the home of a former president just months before a national midterm election… Well, that’s something a political party would only dare do when they know they have billions and billions of corporate media dollars on alert to protect them against any outrage they commit.

As far as the FBI, they are willing coconspirators and eager Gestapo agents. No one with a set of principles would be a part of these outrages. An FBI that employed men and women of integrity would lose people to mass resignations.

To the surprise of no one, this poll also shows that Democrats love them some Federal Gestapo Agents. A full 63 percent of Democrats approve of the FBI. Yes, and only 30 percent of the defund-the-police Democrats view the Nazis in the FBI unfavorably.

Some people see these findings as hypocrisy, but if you understand the left’s goals, it is nothing close to hypocritical or surprising.

You see, nothing would make Democrats happier than dissolving all local and state police departments and replacing them with a centralized federal police force they can control and corrupt. Democrats would love to do to policing what they have already done to education, as well as environmental and fiscal policy — which is to nationalize it into a one-size-fits-all Utopian hellscape for anyone who doesn’t kneel before Black Lives Matter, trade beef for bugs, hand in their guns, accept gay porn in elementary schools, and believe 2+2=5.