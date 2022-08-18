The leading trade group for transgender surgeons and doctors is lowering its approved ages for sex-change surgeries and sex-shifting hormones, according to a draft recommendation.

The World Professional Association for Transgender Health’s (WPATH) new guidance lowers the recommended age for cross-sex hormones from 16 to 14 years, according to a guidance draft obtained by The Post Millennial this week. The age for double mastectomies, the removal of breasts, has been lowered to 15. Sixteen-year-old boys may seek breast augmentations, facial surgeries and tracheal shaves to reduce the appearance of an Adam’s apple.

How would you feel if a doctor wanted to give your 14-year-old son anabolic steroids so they could throw a baseball harder? What if a doctor wanted to give your 14-year-old daughter anabolic steroids because she believes she’s a boy? The second scenario is acceptable to WPATH. pic.twitter.com/t4bxIjw7nx — Jeremy Redfern (@JeremyRedfernFL) August 17, 2022

The new guidance also lowers the age for genital surgeries, like hysterectomy and vaginoplasty, to 17 instead of 18. The only surgery recommended for adults age 18 is a phalloplasty, which “is the creation of a pseudopenis from skin grafts taken from elsewhere in the body,” the report states.

WPATH’s off-label puberty blocker recommendation stayed at ages 8-13 for girls and is roughly two years later for boys.

If there’s one thing you read today it should be this. Heartbreaking. pic.twitter.com/6wyj37JRtw — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) June 5, 2022

The guidance will be WPATH’s eighth edition. As The Post Millennial notes, WPATH “sets international guidelines and protocols for the medical process of gender transition.” According to the report:

Although the new guidelines have not been finalized and released, many medical organizations are already abiding by them. Boston Children’s Hospital, whose pediatric surgery center boasts of treating over 1,000 families, explicitly cites their implementation of WPATH guidelines. Boston Children’s Hospital allows minors aged 17 to obtain vaginoplasty, per the new WPATH guidelines. Dr. Oren Ganor, co-director of Boston Children’s Center for Gender Surgery, hinted in an email that children even younger can be operated on. Ganor said in an email to WBUR that he is “slightly flexible” when it comes to the age of young males seeking genital surgery.

Boston Children’s Hospital (@BostonChildrens) is now offering “gender affirming hysterectomies” for young girls pic.twitter.com/JOH5fFtGJ0 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 11, 2022

The organization provided the Associated Press a copy of its draft guidance in June, the chair of the group’s standards of care telling the publication that lowering the ages “allows transgender teens to experience physical puberty changes around the same time as other teens.”

“Certainly there are adolescents that do not have the emotional or cognitive maturity to make an informed decision” Dr. Eli Coleman said. “That is why we recommend a careful multidisciplinary assessment.”

WPATH and other pro-transgender organizations, like the Endocrine Society and the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), are being cited as experts by large hospitals, Democrats, and the Biden administration, which wants to deliver the drugs to troubled children.

You can read the full "Gender Affirming Care and Young People" health resource guide from HHS here: https://t.co/3tuZ86labY pic.twitter.com/sotqpMaB0O — Senator Mike Braun (@SenatorBraun) May 4, 2022

These groups claim “gender-affirming care” — a far-left euphemism intended to make the mutilation of children sound like a compassionate course of action — reduces suicides and improves mental health. But these treatments are not approved for those purposes by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and have not undergone any longterm studies.

The marketisation of children and the mutilation of their bodies is big business. Things have gone way too far! Yet people are still aggressively pushing hard for this to continue.https://t.co/V1Zq8ijWvl pic.twitter.com/BdSUwEolmD — gender is harmful (@genderisharmful) June 13, 2022

While the push toward transgenderism is heavily ideological, a report released in December 2020 found that U.S. sex reassignment surgery market size was valued at $267 million in 2019 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 14.4 percent from 2020 to 2027.

The push for more “gender-affirming care” in the United States also comes as European countries who are more deeply embroiled in gender ideology backtrack on these treatments for children and teens.