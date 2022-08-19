Multiple polls recently released by RMG Research showed vulnerable Democrats across the country are in danger of losing less than three months from election night.

Texas’ Fifteenth Congressional District poll showed that Republican Monica De La Cruz would win against her Democrat opponent, Michelle Vallejo, according to an RMG Research poll of 400 likely midterm voters in the district from July 22 to 29. The poll’s margin of error was plus or minus 4.9 percent.

Monica De La Cruz: 44 percent

Michelle Vallejo: 40 percent

Some other candidate: 4 percent

Not sure: 12 percent

North Carolina’s new Thirteenth Congressional District poll showed that Republican Bo Hines would win against his Democrat opponent, Wally Nickel, according to an RMG Research poll of 400 likely midterm voters in the district from July 31 to August 6. The poll’s margin of error was plus or minus 4.9 percent.

Bo Hines: 44 percent

Wally Nickel: 39 percent

Some other candidate: 3 percent

Not sure: 14 percent

Maryland’s Sixth Congressional District poll showed that the incumbent, Rep. David Trone (D), would lose to his Republican challenger, Neil Parrott, according to an RMG Research poll of 400 likely midterm voters in the district from August 3 to 9. The poll’s margin of error was plus or minus 4.9 percent.

Neil Parrott: 45 percent

Rep. David Trone: 43 percent

Some other candidate: 3 percent

Not sure: 9 percent

Pennsylvania’s Seventh Congressional District poll showed that the incumbent, Rep. Susan Wild (D), would lose to her Republican challenger, Lisa Scheller, according to an RMG Research poll of 400 likely midterm voters in the district from July 31 to August 5. The poll’s margin of error was plus or minus 4.9 percent.

Lisa Scheller: 47 percent

Rep. Susan Wild: 43 percent

Some other candidate: 2 percent

Not sure: 8 percent

Pennsylvania’s First Congressional District poll showed that the Republican incumbent, Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, would fend off his Democrat challenger, Ashley Ehasz, but is within reach of the incumbent, according to an RMG Research poll of 400 likely midterm voters in the district from July 22 to 29. The poll’s margin of error was plus or minus 4.9 percent.

Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick: 42 percent

Ashley Ehasz: 35 percent

Some other candidate: 10 percent

Not sure: 13 percent

Nevada’s Fourth Congressional District poll showed that the incumbent, Rep. Steven Horsford (D), is tied with his Republican challenger, Sam Peters, according to an RMG Research poll of 400 likely midterm voters in the district from August 2 to 8. The poll’s margin of error was plus or minus 4.9 percent.

Sam Peters: 43 percent

Rep. Steven Horsford: 43 percent

Some other candidate: 4 percent

Not sure: 10 percent

Washington’s Eighth Congressional District poll showed that the Democrat incumbent, Rep. Kim Schrier, would fend off her Republican challenger, Matt Larkin, but is within reach of the incumbent, according to an RMG Research poll of 400 likely midterm voters in the district from August 10 to 15. The poll’s margin of error was plus or minus 4.9 percent.

Matt Larkin: 43 percent

Rep. Kim Schrier: 47 percent

Some other candidate: 3 percent

Not sure: 8 percent

Arizona’s Fourth Congressional District poll showed that the Democrat incumbent, Rep. Greg Stanton, would fend off her Republican challenger, Kelly Cooper, but is within reach of the incumbent, according to an RMG Research poll of 400 likely midterm voters in the district from August 10 to 15. The poll’s margin of error was plus or minus 4.9 percent.

Matt Larkin: 39 percent

Rep. Greg Stanton: 46 percent

Some other candidate: 4 percent

Not sure: 11 percent

Last week, Breitbart News wrote about more polls that showed that the battlefield for Republicans to regain the majority in the House is expanding to more districts. The polling indicated that Republicans were polling well, if not better than Democrats — in some cases, in typically safe seats that Joe Biden carried in the last presidential election by between 11 and 15 points.

In 2018, the Democrats took the House from the Republicans. In 2020, after striving to reclaim it, the Republicans left the Democrats with the slimmest majority in modern history and gave themselves the upper hand in the midterms.

For Republicans, winning the majority will require a net gain of only five seats in November, and much is on the line in both the House and the Senate. Losing either could mean the Democrats and President Joe Biden will have a more challenging time passing their agenda items before the next presidential election.

Republicans are currently projected to win a majority of between 12 and 35 seats.

