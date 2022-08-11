Multiple polls show that vulnerable Democrats across the country are in danger of losing reelection three months from the midterm elections.

The poll for Nevada’s Third Congressional District showed that the incumbent, Rep. Susie Lee (D), would lose to her Republican challenger, April Becker, according to an RMG Research poll of 400 likely midterm voters in the district from July 23 to 29. The poll’s margin of error was plus or minus 5.7 percent.

April Becker: 44 percent

Susie Lee: 41 percent

Would not vote: 4 percent

Not sure: 11 percent

The poll for Iowa’s Third Congressional District showed that the incumbent, Rep. Cindy Axne (D), would lose to her Republican challenger, Iowa state Sen. Zach Nunn, according to an RMG Research poll of 400 likely midterm voters in the district from July 29 to August 5. The poll’s margin of error was plus or minus 4.9 percent.

Zach Nunn: 49 percent

Cindy Axne: 41 percent

Some other candidate: 2 percent

Not sure: 8 percent

The poll for New Jersey’s Seventh Congressional District showed that the incumbent, Rep. Tom Malinowski (D), would lose to his Republican challenger Tom Kean, according to an RMG Research poll of 400 likely midterm voters in the district from July 23 to 28. The poll’s margin of error was plus or minus 4.9 percent.

Tom Kean: 46 percent

Tom Malinowski: 38 percent

Would not vote: 4 percent

Not sure: 11 percent

The poll for Kansas’s Third Congressional District showed that incumbent Rep. Sharice Davids (D) would lose to his Republican challenger, Amanda Adkins, according to an RMG Research poll of 400 likely midterm voters in the district from July 21 to 28. The poll’s margin of error was plus or minus 4.9 percent.

Amanda Adkins: 46 percent

Sharice Davids: 45 percent

Some other candidate: 2 percent

Not sure: 8 percent

The poll for California’s Ninth Congressional District showed that the incumbent, Rep. Josh Harder (D), is tied with his Republican challenger, Tom Patti, according to an RMG Research poll of 400 likely midterm voters in the district from July 19 to 26. The poll’s margin of error was plus or minus 4.9 percent.

Tom Patti: 38 percent

Josh Harder: 38 percent

Some other candidate: 3 percent

Not sure: 21 percent

The poll for Connecticut’s Fifth Congressional District showed that Rep. Jahana Hayes (D) is also tied with her Republican challenger, state Sen. George Logan, according to a Tarrance Group poll that was paid for by the Congressional Leadership Fund (CLF), which Breitbart News reported about on Wednesday. The poll was conducted from July 14 to 24 with 400 registered voters throughout the district and had a margin of error reaching 4.9 percent.

George Logan: 45 percent

Jahana Hayes: 45 percent

Undecided: 9 percent

This week, Breitbart News also wrote about more internal GOP polls that showed that the battlefield for Republicans to regain the majority in the House is expanding to more districts. The polling indicated that Republicans were polling well, if not better than Democrats, in typically safe seats that Joe Biden carried in the last presidential election by between 11 and 15 points.

The polls showed Republicans would see competitive races in districts they believe have a possible chance of flipping in Oregon’s new Sixth Congressional District and Fourth Congressional District, in addition to Colorado’s Seventh Congressional District and California’s Thirteenth Congressional District.

