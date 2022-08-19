Ron Klain Claims Joe Biden Has Accomplished ‘Historic Achievements’

President Joe Biden has accomplished “historic achievements,” White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain told Politico Playbook on Friday.

While Biden has been on vacation for days, Klain told the publication that Biden’s historic achievements include delivering the largest “economic recovery plan” since former Franklin Roosevelt and the biggest infrastructure plan since Dwight Eisenhower.

Klain also highlighted the Biden administration passed “the second largest health care bill since JOHNSON, and the largest climate change bill in history. … The first time we’ve done gun control since President CLINTON was here, the first time ever an African American woman has been put on the U.S. Supreme Court. … I think it’s a record to take to the American people.”

Klain’s claim that Biden has made historic achievements comes as Americans have suffered with record-high gas prices, 40-year-high inflation, and the shame of the deadly Afghan withdrawal in August of 2021.

When Klain was asked about his worst day in the White House, he said the day of the deadly Afghan withdrawal was the worst.

“There’s no question: The worst day here was Aug. 26 of last year, when we lost 13 service members in Afghanistan. … Just a terrible tragedy and certainly the darkest day,” he said.

The chief of staff also slammed Republicans for being an “extreme MAGA group… that has no real plan to bring down inflation.”

“The extreme nature of our opponents… are all part of a movement that is just very different than we’ve seen in recent years in this country,” he added.

It is not the first time Klain has sought the spotlight from the establishment media. In a January interview with the Washington Post, Klain spoke about misconceptions those outside the Oval Office might have about the White House.

“The biggest misperception of the White House — I think there’s way too much focus on me,” he said.

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.