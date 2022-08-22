Former President Donald Trump accused Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (KY) of helping his “crazy” wife Elaine Chao “get rich on China.”

In a post to his social media site TruthSocial, the former president said Mitch McConnell should spend more time helping Republicans get elected instead of helping his wife, former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, profit from Communist China.

“Why do Republicans Senators allow a broken down hack politician, Mitch McConnell, to openly disparage hard working Republican candidates for the United States Senate,” Trump wrote. “This is such an affront to honor and to leadership. He should spend more time (and money!) helping them get elected, and less time helping his crazy wife and family get rich on China!”

Breitbart News Senior Contributor Peter Schweizer has warned of Mitch McConnell’s and Elaine Chao’s ties to China for several years. In his recent bestseller, Red-Handed: How American Elites Get Rich Helping China Win, Schweizer noted that the senator and his wife “enjoy some of the deepest and most abiding ties to Beijing-linked entities of anyone in Washington, D.C.”

The China ties stem from Chao’s father’s shipping business, the Foremost Group, which has “built the family’s fortune by sharing a close financial relationship with China-owned companies like the China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC).”

“There can be little doubt that the McConnell-Chao family business fortunes could be disrupted overnight if Beijing looked with too much disfavor at the policy positions he takes toward China,” Schweizer noted.

Speaking to Breitbart News Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow in 2021, Schweizer also alleged that Chao used her position as transportation secretary to help promote a memoir her father wrote.

“[Chao] was using Department of Transportation — that is taxpayer-funded people — to promote his book,” Schweizer said. “This is a book that was released in China, that was the primary audience.”

