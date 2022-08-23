The Biden White House is reportedly deciding whether or not it should “cancel” up to $10,000 in student debt for borrowers — a decision that is expected to come Wednesday.

Student debt has remained a highly contested topic even among Democrats, as President Biden has continued to kick the ball down the road, simply continuing the Trump administration’s decision to postpone student loan payments due to the Chinese coronavirus pandemic.

As a result, many borrowers have not made a payment in well over a year, and many hope they may never have to again as far-left Democrats continue to put pressure on Biden to cancel student loan debt, or at least a sizable portion of it.

One source told CNN that the Biden White House is set to make an announcement on Wednesday as the White House weighs canceling up to $10,000 in student loan debt for individuals making less than $125,000 annually:

In addition to that baseline of student loan debt forgiveness for individuals who fall under a certain income level, administration officials have also recently discussed the possibility of additional forgiveness for specific subsets of the population, according to sources familiar with internal discussions in the administration.