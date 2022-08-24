Rep. Charlie Crist (D-FL), the Democrat challenging Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) in Florida’s gubernatorial race, has identified abortion as a “day one” issue, vowing to sign an executive order protecting a woman’s ability to dismember her unborn child.

Crist defeated his challenger, the state’s Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried, in Tuesday’s primary election. His victory marks the official beginning of Florida’s general election campaign season, pitting Crist, a former governor of Florida who switched from the Republican Party to the Democrat Party, against popular Gov. Ron DeSantis (R).

Pinned to Crist’s Twitter page is a “day one” promise to protect a woman’s right to terminate her pregnancy — one that seemingly resonates with members of the radical far left.

“On my first day as governor, I will sign an Executive Order to protect reproductive freedom in Florida,” he wrote on June 25, 2022, the day after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, kicking the decision on abortion back to the states:

On my first day as governor, I will sign an Executive Order to protect reproductive freedom in Florida. — Charlie Crist (@CharlieCrist) June 25, 2022

In an interview with Fox 13 earlier this month, Crist described himself as pro-choice.

“I think women should have the opportunity to make that decision for themselves. After all, it’s their body, it’s their health,” he said.

“I believe in a woman’s right to choose. And I’ve proven it every time I’ve had the opportunity in political office,” Crist continued, bragging that he actually vetoed a pro-life bill during his first round as governor.

“I’m very proud of that fact. And then almost six years now as a member of Congress and I have 100 percent rating by Planned Parenthood, 100 percent rating by name,” he added.

His position stands in stark contrast to Gov. DeSantis, who this year signed legislation banning abortions after 15 weeks, blasting radical leftists for essentially supporting “infanticide.”

And despite legal challenges, DeSantis is holding steady.

“These are unborn babies that have heartbeat. They can feel pain. They can suck their thumb. And to say that the state constitution mandates things like dismemberment abortions — I just don’t think that’s the proper interpretation,” DeSantis said during a press conference over the summer.