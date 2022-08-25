Joe Biden: I Respect ‘Conservative’ Republicans, Not ‘MAGA Republicans’

President Joe Biden continued spreading his feelings of disgust toward supporters of former President Donald Trump and the “MAGA Republicans” as he hit the campaign trail on Thursday.

“I respect conservative Republicans, I don’t respect these MAGA Republicans,” he said.

Earlier in the evening, Biden described the MAGA movement as “semi-fascist” at a fundraiser.

At his political rally, the president spoke about his many years of service in the Senate, working with mainstream Republicans.

“There are not many real Republicans anymore,” he lamented.

The president rallied with supporters at a Democrat National Committee event in Maryland, warning them about the MAGA Republicans running for office in the midterm elections.

He praised the current Republican Governor of Maryland, Larry Hogan, as “a Republican you can deal with,” working to separate the successful governor from the “MAGA Republicans.”

Biden appeared to abandon his calls for unity, choosing instead to smear his opponents as dangerous for the United States of America.

“They are a threat to our very democracy,” he said, accusing them of “destroying America” with “burn it all down politics.”

MAGA Republicans, he said, only sought to move the country back and spread “anger, violence, hate, and division.”

The president also condemned MAGA Republicans for being “climate deniers” by blocking his green energy agenda.

“It’s not hyperbole, the very survival of our planet is on the ballot,” he said.

Biden boasted he received more than 81 million votes for president and made Trump a “defeated former president.”

When a protester interrupted the president to accuse him of stealing the election, Biden replied, “Folks, ignorance knows no boundaries.”

He warned Democrats that more needed to be done to stop the politics of Trump’s effort to Make America Great Again.

“It’s not hyperbole, now you need to vote to literally save Democracy again,” he said.