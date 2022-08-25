Marco Rubio: My Democrat Challenger Val Demings ‘Votes 100% with Pelosi’

Florida Democrat Rep. Val Demings votes “100 percent” with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) said of his challenger on Wednesday, the day after her decisive victory in Florida’s Democrat primary race.

“In Congress Val Demings is just another blame America first rubber stamp who votes 100% with Pelosi, praised defunding the police, called violent riots ‘a beautiful sight’ & says the crisis at the border is nothing new,” Rubio said on social media Wednesday, drawing a sharp contrast between himself and his Democrat challenger:

In Congress Val Demings is just another blame America first rubber stamp who votes 100% with Pelosi,praised defunding the police,called violent riots “a beautiful sight” & says the crisis at the border is nothing new. pic.twitter.com/ZdXVaAg6FT — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) August 24, 2022

His comment marks the first official day of the general election season following Demings’ overwhelming victory in Tuesday’s Democrat primary race.

We did it, Florida! We won the primary, now it’s time for us to #RetireRubio – watch my speech live now: https://t.co/EAZK2T5Rro #RunningtoWin — Val Demings (@valdemings) August 23, 2022

This is not the first time Rubio has pointed out that Demings stands as a strong ally of the 82-year-old House speaker, deeming her “Chuck Schumer’s hand-picked candidate.”

“Chuck Schumer, frankly, is one vote away. He just needs one — if I were not in this position and one of my opponents like Val Demings was, you’d never hear the name Joe Manchin,” Rubio said during an event in Jacksonville, Florida, in January, where dozens of Florida sheriffs endorsed him — a great irony, given Demings’ decades of serving in law enforcement herself.

“You never would have heard the name Kyrsten Sinema, because Chuck Schumer would have 51 votes, and with those 51 votes, he can pass anything he wants, which includes codifying socialism in our laws through what they called Build Back Better,” Rubio said, explaining that Schumer wants Demings as a U.S. senator because she has “voted with Nancy Pelosi 100 percent of the time in the House.”

“100 percent of the time. If you want Nancy Pelosi to be your next U.S. senator, you have a candidate running that’s perfect. But I think most people don’t want that here in this state,” he continued. “And that’s why he picked her.”

“She voted with Pelosi 100 percent of the time, and he’s counting on her voting with him 100 percent of the time. And that will dramatically change not just our country but our federal government in ways that might be irreversible,” he added.