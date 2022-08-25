Marco Rubio: My Democrat Challenger Val Demings ‘Votes 100% with Pelosi’

Democratic Senate candidate Rep. Val Demings (D-FL) gives a campaign speech in front of her supporters at the Pinellas County Democratic headquarters on June 28, 2022 in St Petersburg, Florida. Rep. Demings is campaigning to become the Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate and to challenge Republican Sen. Marco Rubio for …
Alex Brandon/Getty Images, Octavio Jones/Getty Images
Hannah Bleau

Florida Democrat Rep. Val Demings votes “100 percent” with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) said of his challenger on Wednesday, the day after her decisive victory in Florida’s Democrat primary race.

“In Congress Val Demings is just another blame America first rubber stamp who votes 100% with Pelosi, praised defunding the police, called violent riots ‘a beautiful sight’ & says the crisis at the border is nothing new,” Rubio said on social media Wednesday, drawing a sharp contrast between himself and his Democrat challenger:

His comment marks the first official day of the general election season following Demings’ overwhelming victory in Tuesday’s Democrat primary race.

This is not the first time Rubio has pointed out that Demings stands as a strong ally of the 82-year-old House speaker, deeming her “Chuck Schumer’s hand-picked candidate.”

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) (L) and Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-NY) lead a rally and news conference ahead of a House vote on health care and prescription drug legislation in the Rayburn Room at the U.S. Capitol May 15, 2019 in Washington, DC. The bicameral group of Democrats urged Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) to bring the Strengthening Health Care and Lowering Prescription Drug Costs Act up for a vote in the Senate. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA)  and [then-] Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-NY) lead a rally and news conference in the Rayburn Room at the U.S. Capitol May 15, 2019, in Washington, DC. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

“Chuck Schumer, frankly, is one vote away. He just needs one — if I were not in this position and one of my opponents like Val Demings was, you’d never hear the name Joe Manchin,” Rubio said during an event in Jacksonville, Florida, in January, where dozens of Florida sheriffs endorsed him — a great irony, given Demings’ decades of serving in law enforcement herself.
WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 2: Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) walks through the Senate subway on his way to a vote at the U.S. Capitol on December 2, 2021 in Washington, DC. With a deadline at midnight on Friday, Congressional leaders are working to pass a continuing resolution to fund the government and avoid a government shutdown. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) walks through the Senate subway on his way to a vote at the U.S. Capitol on December 2, 2021, in Washington, DC. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

“You never would have heard the name Kyrsten Sinema, because Chuck Schumer would have 51 votes, and with those 51 votes, he can pass anything he wants, which includes codifying socialism in our laws through what they called Build Back Better,” Rubio said, explaining that Schumer wants Demings as a U.S. senator because she has “voted with Nancy Pelosi 100 percent of the time in the House.”

“100 percent of the time. If you want Nancy Pelosi to be your next U.S. senator, you have a candidate running that’s perfect. But I think most people don’t want that here in this state,” he continued. “And that’s why he picked her.”

“She voted with Pelosi 100 percent of the time, and he’s counting on her voting with him 100 percent of the time. And that will dramatically change not just our country but our federal government in ways that might be irreversible,” he added.

Val Demings (D-FL) stands next to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) as Pelosi holds the copy of President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address she tore up after he delivered it to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, February 4, 2020. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

