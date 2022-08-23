Val Demings Wins Democrat Senate Primary, Will Face Marco Rubio

Rep. Val Demings (R-FL) will face Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) in this year’s general election after winning the Democrat Senate primary.

Demings saw a decisive victory Tuesday night. With 72 percent of the vote in, Demings led with 85.4 percent of the vote:

We did it, Florida! We won the primary, now it’s time for us to #RetireRubio – watch my speech live now: https://t.co/EAZK2T5Rro #RunningtoWin — Val Demings (@valdemings) August 23, 2022

RACE CALLED | Val Demings has won the Democratic nomination for Florida's U.S. Senate seat and will face incumbent Marco Rubio in November. LIVE COVERAGE: https://t.co/L8fZxWo7Ra | #ElectionDay pic.twitter.com/WNZPA1FtWg — 10 Tampa Bay (@10TampaBay) August 23, 2022

Breaking: Val Demings is officially the Democratic Nominee for US Senate in Florida. She will now take on and defeat Marco Rubio in the fall. Here is the latest poll from the University of North Florida Val Demings: 48%

Marco Rubio: 44% — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) August 23, 2022

Demings has already exchanged jabs with the Florida Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL), the latter of whom has received several endorsements from law enforcement groups — dozens of Florida sheriffs, the Florida Police Chiefs Association (FPCA), and Florida Police Benevolent Association — across the state. It is a great irony, as Demings actually served in law enforcement for over two decades, serving as the chief of the Orlando Police Department from 2007-2011.

Rubio has targeted Demings as well, drawing a stark contrast between his then-likely challenger by highlighting his dedication to fight back against the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). Meanwhile, Demings makes TikToks, his campaign noted in a summer ad.

WATCH:

Tuesday’s RealClearPolitics average of polls showed Rubio leading Demings in a head to head matchup by 5.8 percent.

“Marco Rubio has consistently delivered huge wins for Florida families, working across the aisle to improve the lives of people throughout the state,” Elizabeth Gregory, communications director for Marco Rubio for Senate, said in a statement following Demings’ formal victory.

“Meanwhile, Pelosi Puppet Val Demings votes for Joe Biden’s failing agenda 100 percent of the time and would be a rubber stamp for Democrats’ radical agenda in the Senate. Demings is desperately hoping Floridians will look past her record in Washington, but this November, Floridians will remember that while Marco delivers results, Val Demings is just another radical rubber stamp,” she added.