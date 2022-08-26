D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser Has No Virtual Learning Plans for Unvaccinated Students Banned from Classrooms

Washington, DC, Mayor Muriel Bowser has no virtual learning plans for unvaccinated students who are banned from in-person learning as the fall session kicks off.

Bowser admitted during a press conference Thursday that unvaccinated students have no alternative options for learning as she gave no indication of ever loosening the district’s vaccine mandate. Per the Daily Signal:

The District of Columbia does not appear to have a contingency plan for unvaccinated students, who are banned from attending schools in person this fall after the first 20 days, according to comments made by Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser Thursday. During a press conference, Bowser, a Democrat, admitted there are no alternative options, including virtual learning, for students who cannot attend school due to the District’s vaccine mandate, meaning unvaccinated children will effectively be left without an education. Over 40% of blacks ages 12-17 are not vaccinated, according to city data.

“We’re not offering remote learning for children & families will need to comply with what is necessary to come to school.” — @mayorbowser on the future of the school year for unvaccinated students in Washington, D.C.https://t.co/EQnyBpqXWO — The Daily Signal (@DailySignal) August 26, 2022

When asked about her plan for unvaccinated students when school starts next week, Bowser said they will be allowed to attend in-person learning for 20 days until they can produce their vaccine certificate.

“They can go to school on Monday. But they need to get their vaccinations … and their families will be alerted as to the dates,” she told the Daily Signal.

“We’re not offering remote learning for children, and families will need to comply with what is necessary to come to school,” she added.

In the announcement of its policy, the Office of the State Superintendent of Education said that “all students must be fully immunized before entering school” to “prevent the spread of infectious diseases,” including the coronavirus.

“All students must have up-to-date immunization certification on file with the school within the first 20 school days or they will not be allowed to attend school or school activities until the immunization certification is secured by the school,” it said.

“Beginning in the 2022-23 school year, the COVID-19 vaccine is required for school enrollment and attendance in the District of Columbia for all students who are of an age for which there is a COVID-19 vaccination fully approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA),” it continued.

In a press release on August 25, the District of Columbia Public Schools website said, “The Coronavirus Immunization of School Students and Early Childhood Workers Amendment Act of 2021, which the Council passed in 2021, requires students ages 12 and older to be vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to attend school.”

The mandate also applies to D.C. private schools.

Paul Bois joined Breitbart News in the summer of 2021 after previously working as a writer for TruthRevolt and The Daily Wire. He has written thousands of news articles on a variety of topics, from current events to pop-cultural trends. Follow him on TruthSocial @PaulBoisBreitbart.