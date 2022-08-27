Three Dutch solders were shot in Indianapolis Saturday morning around 3:30 a.m. following an alleged altercation outside the hotel in which they were staying.

CBS News reports that Indianapolis police postulate there was “some sort of altercation between the three victims and another person or people led to the shooting.”

USA Today / Associated Press notes that the soldiers are “members of the Korps Commandotroepen, or Commando Corps, which is a special defense unit of the Royal Netherlands Army.”

Three people were shot in Indianapolis' downtown bar district early Saturday, and two are in critical condition. https://t.co/opwou1T1N6 — IndyStar (@indystar) August 27, 2022

The New York Post observes that “Dutch officials told the Associated Press that one soldier was in critical condition and the two others were conscious.”

The soldiers’ families have been notified. No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.

