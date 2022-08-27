Rep. Charlie Crist (D-FL) is in the business of insulting voters, even referring to conservative voters as the “toothless set,” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) told Mark Levin Thursday on The Mark Levin Show.

Crist, the former Florida governor who jumped from Republican to Democrat, is challenging DeSantis in this year’s gubernatorial race and made waves this week after stating that he is not interested in the votes of anyone who supports DeSantis, as they apparently carry “hate” in their heart. “Those who support the governor should stay with him and vote for him, and I don’t want your vote,” he stated. “If you have that hate in your heart, keep it there. I want the vote of the people of Florida who care about our state. Good Democrats. Good independents. Good Republicans. Unify with this ticket,” Crist added: Crist: "Those who support DeSantis should stay with him and vote for him and I don't want your vote. If you have that hate in your heart, keep it there." pic.twitter.com/S0B93bw52i — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 24, 2022 “[Crist] is insulting the voters. He’s saying that people that have supported us since I’ve been governor, not just who voted for me in ‘18 but a lot of the support — we’ve grown because they’re parents that cared about their kids’ education and so they support our agenda,” DeSantis told Levin.

“It’s not because of hate in their hearts. You have workers whose jobs were saved because we kept the state open. He wanted to lock it down. It’s not hate in their hearts. They’re just very appreciative of the leadership,” DeSantis continued, detailing other ways Crist has insulted Floridians.

“He’s also referred to conservative voters as the ‘toothless set.’ And so this is a guy that is, I think, he realizes that this is the end of his career. So he’s lashing out. He’s attacking people. And this is just not a way to win an election,” the governor added, highlighting Crist’s love and devotion to President Biden, whom the Democrat apparently considers to be the “best president of his lifetime.”

“He says Biden’s an exceptional president. He votes with Biden 100 percent of the time in the Congress, including this most recent bill to mobilize 87,000 IRS agents and to impose taxes on various forms of energy in the United States,” DeSantis said, making it clear that Crist wants to impose bad Democrat policies in Florida.

DeSantis also drew a contrast between himself and the Democrat by noting their vastly different approaches to the Chinese coronavirus pandemic. Crist, DeSantis said, even wrote him a letter in July 2020, asking him to shut the state down.

“He opposed every decision I made. In fact, he wrote me a letter in July of 2020, saying that you need to shut the state of Florida down. If we’d listened to him and done that, it would have devastated our state. Instead, we ended up being the state that people gravitated towards,” he said, also noting Crist’s willingness to impose forced masking.

“So the state of Florida that we have, the Free State of Florida, would not have been that way had he been governor over these last three and a half years,” DeSantis added.

Notably, radical left California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) recently pledged $100,000 to Crist’s campaign, showcasing the radical left’s desire to transform the “free state of Florida.”