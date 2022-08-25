The Republican Party of Florida (RPOF) is highlighting the similarities between President Joe Biden and Rep. Charlie Crist (D-FL), the Democrat nominee challenging Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) in this year’s gubernatorial race.

DeSantis has described Crist as Biden’s “number one ally in Florida.”

The RPOF announced a TV and digital ad blitz on Wednesday, marking the official beginning of the general election season following the conclusion of Tuesday night’s primary race. The latest ad, titled 87,000, details how close Crist is to Biden and warns that the Democrat would partner with the president to usher destructive policies into the Sunshine State.

“Charlie Crist thinks Joe Biden is the best president of his lifetime,” the voiceover states as it cuts to Crist saying, “Thank God for Joe Biden.”

“Crist would do to Florida what Biden’s done to America,” the narrator states as it cuts to Crist expressing how “proud” he is of the Biden administration.

“Crist votes with Biden 100% of the time. Crist teamed up with Biden to hire 87,000 new IRS agents to audit the middle class. Crist even supported Biden’s agenda to defund the police,” the voiceover says. “Don’t let Crist impose Biden’s destructive policies on Florida.”

WATCH:

DeSantis echoed those sentiments while speaking to supporters Tuesday night.

“Freedom is on the line this November — and our bold agenda for parental rights in education, safe communities, a vibrant economy, and a protected environment is vital to keeping the state of Florida free.”

“Our state is worth fighting for, and I am calling on all Floridians to put on the full armor of God as we will fight tooth and nail to protect Florida from the destructive agenda of Joe Biden and his number one ally in Florida, Charlie Crist,” he added, highlighting Crist’s dedication to Biden.

Crist has not been shy about his support for Biden, either, saying Wednesday in a CNN interview, “What other president could have done what he’s done?”

“He’s been phenomenal!” he exclaimed.