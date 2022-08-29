American Academy of Pediatrics Defends Mask Usage on Children: They ‘May Still Be Needed to Keep Kids Safe’

The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) is defending mass mask usage on children yet again as the school year commences, falsely claiming that they “may still be needed to keep kids safe”–despite studies showing the weak efficacy of cloth and surgical masks in blocking exhaled aerosols.

“Masks are important to help reduce the spread of COVID-19,” the AAP wrote in a social media post, claiming that schools that had mask policies had less spread of the virus, despite widespread case studies showing that widespread mask usage does not appear to curb the spread of the virus.

Take, for instance, masked-up California reporting four times more daily cases of the virus than maskless Florida at the end of 2021. The Golden State also showed that widespread mask mandates are not effective, as California’s masked-up Alameda County reported a “near-identical” case rate during the summer as nearby maskless counties, casting further doubt on mask policies.

Additionally, Dr. Anthony Fauci himself privately admitted that drugstore masks are “not really effective in keeping out virus, which is small enough to pass through the material” — affirmed by a University of Waterloo study that found that cloth and surgical masks are roughly ten percent efficient at blocking exhaled aerosols.

However, the AAP contends that “masks may still be needed to keep kids safe.” Furthermore, the organization is now denying that universal masking can delay a child’s language development — a major concern of parents.