Ron DeSantis on Masking Kids in School: ‘We’re Not Doing that in Florida’

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) on Thursday affirmed his administration will not mandate that schools require children to wear masks when returning for in-person learning this Fall, noting there is “not very much science” behind the practice.

“We look forward to this upcoming year to be a normal school year, be in person and learn like normal kids,” DeSantis said during a Thursday news conference at Indian River State College in Fort Pierce, Florida, after participating in a ceremonial bill signing focused on childhood literacy.

“There’s been talk about, potentially, people advocating at the federal level imposing compulsory masks on kids. We’re not doing that in Florida, okay?” DeSantis said, triggering applause.

“We want kids to be able to be kids,” he explained. “We need them to be able to breathe. It’s terribly uncomfortable for them to do it. There’s not very much science behind it.”

DeSantis explained that Florida already saw some schools that did not have mask mandates and some that did, and the outcomes “were not meaningfully different.”

“I think it’s really important that — parents can obviously equip their kid to go to school however they want, but there shouldn’t be any coercive mandates on our schools,” he said, adding that school districts appear to be going in the right direction, falling in line with the administration’s prioritization of liberty.