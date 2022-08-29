Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH), running against populist Republican J.D. Vance for Ohio’s open Senate seat, previously opposed an amendment to clarify that federal law prohibits illegal aliens from voting in United States elections.

In March 2019, while supporting a Democrat effort to federalize U.S. elections known as H.R. 1, Ryan voted down an amendment that would have made clear that illegal aliens are prohibited from voting in federal elections.

“Federal law prohibits non-citizens from voting in elections for federal office,” the amendment opposed by Ryan stated, “… it is the sense of Congress that allowing illegal immigrants the right to vote devalues the franchise and diminishes the voting power of United States citizens.”

Ryan’s opposition to the amendment came just a month before he announced his Democrat candidacy for president, which ultimately failed, forcing him to drop out in October 2019.

Nearly a year prior, in September 2018, Ryan had voted in support of a similar resolution that clarified congressional opposition to granting voting rights to illegal aliens.

H.R. 1, which Ryan has voted twice to approve, not only would protect illegal aliens who are automatically registered to vote in states, but it also would have required automatic and online voter registration, nationwide ballot harvesting, nationwide vote-by-mail without photo ID, and allowing ten days for ballots to be accepted after election day.

Ryan has hinged his political career on portraying himself, like Biden, as a moderate Democrat who is willing to break with his party on a myriad of issues.

“You gotta be able to tell your own party, which I have, and tell the Democrats NO,” Ryan said in December 2021 while also claiming, “I don’t answer to any political party” in a recent campaign ad.

Despite those claims, Ryan has voted for Biden’s agenda 100 percent of the time while in Congress, FiveThirtyEight analysis shows. Most recently, Ryan voted for Biden’s “Inflation Reduction Act,” which is set to unleash the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) on working- and middle-class Americans, squeezing them out of billions via new audits.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.