Dr. Oz: Fetterman’s Dependence on Parents Led to Belief in ‘Big Government’

Dr. Mehmet Oz, the Republican nominee for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, held a “Dose of Reality” town hall event in Monroeville Monday evening.

While addressing scores of spectators, Oz pointed out that Lt Gov. John Fetterman, his Democrat opponent, reportedly lived off his parents’ money for much of his adult life.

“John Fetterman, as you probably all know, he says he grew up in privilege and did not make money. His parents have paid for his life, and his house was given to him for a dollar,” Oz said per a video tweeted by Steve Pierce and shared by WXPI.

@DrOz discussed @JohnFetterman tonight in Monroeville, citing Fetterman’s “privilege” as a reason why he believes in collectivism. Oz says he’s waiting for the Fetterman campaign to respond to debate requests from 5 separate agencies. Watch @WPXI tonight for more on the event. pic.twitter.com/tMukKvM7Zq — Steve Pierce (@Steve_WPXI) August 30, 2022

“And so he doesn’t have the life experience that makes him think: as an individual you can do things,” he continued. “He believes in collective decisions, that the big government comes in and saves the day, and I don’t think that’s right.”

Oz also touched on several issues, including immigration and abortion. Regarding immigration, he asserted that the border must be secured, as Hallie Lauer of the Pittsburgh Post Gazette reported. His comments come at a time when illegal immigration is rampant under Democrat leadership.

In July alone, “[a]gents along the nine southwest Border Patrol sectors apprehended more than 180,000 migrants” who illegally crossed into the United States, as Breitbart Texas exclusively reported earlier this month.

Oz endorsed legal immigration on Monday and referenced his father’s journey as a Turkish immigrant to the United States.

“If you close the border, you have to open legal immigration, the same way my father was allowed to come because he earned the right to come,” Oz stated.

“He emphasized that the U.S. should ‘recruit the right kinds of people,’ like those who ‘study hard’ or if the U.S. ‘needs more workers,'” Lauer wrote.

A nice crowd here at Premier Automation out Monroeville way to see Mehmet Oz for a town hall. Encountered some downed tree branches etc. on the way out here. But as Dorothy could tell you, if you want to see Oz, you gotta be ready to face some extreme weather. pic.twitter.com/GEwqUHMi9b — Chris Potter (@CPotterPgh) August 29, 2022

The celebrity doctor also addressed the issue of abortion following the U.S. Supreme Court’s June ruling in the Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organization case, which overturned Roe v. Wade and made abortion an issue for state legislatures to decide.

He noted he is pro-life but caveated that there should be exceptions for instances of rape, incest, and concerns about the mother’s health, CBS Pittsburgh reported.

Oz expressed that laws about abortion should be established at the state level.

“I trust democracy,” Oz said. “I trust your ability to influence our representatives in Harrisburg, which is where this decision should be made. It’s not talked about in the Constitution.”