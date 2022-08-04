EXCLUSIVE: Migrant Apprehensions Along Southwest Border Hit 180K in July

Agents along the nine southwest Border Patrol sectors apprehended more than 180,000 migrants in July after they illegally crossed from Mexico between ports of entry. This represents a drop of approximately 10 percent from July 2021 — the first year-to-year monthly drop since August 2020.

Border Patrol agents working the southwest border with Mexico apprehended approximately 181,000 migrants who illegally entered the U.S. between ports of entry in July, according to an unofficial CBP report reviewed by Breitbart Texas. This represents a drop from the 191,898 migrants apprehended in June — a 5.6 percent decrease.

For the first time since August 2020, year-to-year apprehensions fell when compared to the previous July’s total of 200,658 to this July’s total.

So far this fiscal year, which began on October 1, 2021, Border Patrol agents apprehended more than 1.8 million migrants. This exceeds the entire FY21 total of 1,658,206 — with two full months remaining in the year.

The Del Rio Sector jumped solidly into first place as the busiest of the nine southwest border sectors. In July, agents apprehended nearly 50,000 migrants. This compares to 33,600 in July 2021 — an increase of nearly 50 percent. The Rio Grande Valley Sector fell to second place as agents apprehended only about 35,000 migrants — down from just over 81,000 in July 2021.

The Yuma Sector became another border crossing hot spot as agents in this remote desert region apprehended more than 24,000 migrants. This is up from the 14,845 migrants apprehended in July 2021.

More than 71 percent of the 181,000 migrant apprehensions fell into the category of Single Adults, the report reveals. Family Units made up approximately 22 percent while Single Minors added another seven percent.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is scheduled to report official numbers through the July Southwest Land Border Encounters report later this month. The numbers in that report may be adjusted slightly from the reports reviewed this week by Breitbart Texas.

Randy Clark is a 32-year veteran of the United States Border Patrol. Prior to his retirement, he served as the Division Chief for Law Enforcement Operations, directing operations for nine Border Patrol Stations within the Del Rio, Texas, Sector. Follow him on Twitter @RandyClarkBBTX.