FBI Official Accused of Shutting Down Hunter Biden Probe Resigns

A senior FBI official accused by whistleblowers of sabotaging a Hunter Biden probe has left the bureau, according to multiple reports.

Timothy Thibault, a former assistant special agent in charge in the FBI’s Washington Field Office, resigned from his post and was seen being escorted out of his building on Friday, the Washington Times first reported.

Thibault, who had been with the FBI for more than two decades, had been on leave for a month and it remains unclear if he was forced to resign or if he left on his own accord, the report noted.

Thibault was at retirement age and being escorted out is standard protocol for those who leave, according to CBS.

Thibault’s exit from the bureau happened after he came under fire over multiple whistleblower allegations leveled against him this year.

The allegations came through Sen. Chuck Grassley’s (R-IA) and Rep. Jim Jordan’s (R-OH) offices. Grassley and Jordan are the top Republicans on the Senate and House Judiciary Committees, respectively.

In July, Grassley sent a letter to both the FBI and the Justice Department demanding documentation related to the FBI’s handling of information about Hunter Biden, President Joe Biden’s embattled son.

The letter implicated Thibault, noting that “verified and verifiable derogatory information on Hunter Biden was falsely labeled as disinformation” within the FBI and that, in one instance, “an avenue of additional derogatory Hunter Biden reporting was ordered closed” by Thibault specifically.