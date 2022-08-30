A majority of Virginians approve of Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin in his first year in office, while President Joe Biden’s approval is still underwater in the Commonwealth, according to a survey.

The recent Policy and Opinion Research at Roanoke College survey showed that 55 percent of the 640 respondents approve of Youngkin’s job as governor, while only 35 percent disapprove.

Youngkin’s job approval has been on the rise since he was elected. In May, his job approval was still above a majority (53 percent), and again in the February survey when he was at 50 percent.

In fact, when the respondents were asked if they had a favorable or unfavorable impression of Youngkin, 51 percent viewed him favorably, and only 37 percent said unfavorable.

When the respondents were asked how they felt about Biden’s job as president, 39 percent said they approved, while 57 percent disapproved.

Biden’s job approval has stayed low over the past year. While on the rise since May, when his approval was at 37 percent, it is still down from February, when his approval was 41 percent.

The poll showed that the respondents were almost entirely flipped when they were asked if they had a favorable or unfavorable impression of Biden. Only 41 percent viewed him favorably, while 55 percent viewed him unfavorably.

The survey was conducted from August 7 to 16, where 640 adult residents in Virginia were interviewed. The survey had a margin of error of 4.5 percent.

Youngkin was the first Republican elected to statewide office in Virginia since 2009. In November 2021, Republicans swept the Democrats in the election. Republicans now hold the governor’s office, lieutenant governor, and attorney general. Additionally, the GOP also flipped the state House.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.